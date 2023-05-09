Walmart Reopening Pushed Back

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 



 FRIDAY MAY 12

The "grand reopening" of the Fairhope Walmart store number 4333 has been pushed back until May 12th, according to new signs posted there today. 

Originally May 2 was the date advertised.




Comments

Anonymous said…
Wish they'd get rid of the panhandlers out front while at it!
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Post a Comment