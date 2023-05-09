Walmart Reopening Pushed Back Posted by Publisher on May 09, 2023 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama FRIDAY MAY 12 The "grand reopening" of the Fairhope Walmart store number 4333 has been pushed back until May 12th, according to new signs posted there today. Originally May 2 was the date advertised. delayed Fairhope grand re-opening May12 Walmart Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Anonymous said… Wish they'd get rid of the panhandlers out front while at it! Tuesday, May 09, 2023 Post a Comment
