Fairhope WAWA Groundbreaking Today

Fairhope, Alabama

Mayor Sullivan at groundbreaking.



FIRST STORE IN STATE

Mayor Sullivan and councilman Burrell helped break ground on the new WAWA gas/convenience store at the corner of Greeno Road and Twin Beech this morning; store opening is expected in the second quarter of next year.



Company officials described WAWA as "more than just a gas station" and added they chose Fairhope as the first location partly because of the city's "business-friendly" reputation

They said they expected to hire forty new associates to operate the store, who have the option to own stock in the private company.

The store will have "free" tire air and no-fee ATM service available to the public -- as well as a new 'WAWA burger' and pizza specialty,

Mayor Sullivan said she "appreciated having WAWA here" and looked forward to "working with the employees."

She told the Times later company officials had indicated willingness to annex into the city too.

Fairhope High School principal Jon Cardwell welcomed the store as well; and joked there may need to be a new sidewalk installed for hungry teachers and students.



CHARITY DONATION

During the event the company donated $2,500 to Prodisee Pantry for its Summer Food For Children program in Spanish Fort.

Officials said they also provide yearly support with in-store campaigns for seven other traditional national charities including Special Olympics and Red Cross.

OTHER NEW STORES COMING TOO



A WAWA is planned for Highway 181 at 104 -- and CR 48 at Hwy 59 in Roberstdale too, according to the officials.

Charity donation.





