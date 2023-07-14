Another Knoll Park Restortion Fire Planned

Fairhope, Alabama









Knoll Park today.



2015 controlled burn.



FIRST IN 4 YEARS



The Times has learned that a controlled burn of the city's Knoll Park is to occur soon, whenever weather conditions permit (wind direction, moisture).



Periodic burns are a part of the overall park maintenance plan approved by the city council in 2014.



The longleaf pine forest restoration project was begun there in 2014 and controlled burns are a vital part of the natural ecosystem restoration process; the last one was in 2019.

Since retired volunteer forester Patrick Waldrop, who had conducted previous burns, has moved away, the city has hired a fire manger this time, we were told.

As before neighbors will be notified ahead of time and firefighters standing by whenever it occurs.

Ideally, the controlled burns should be held about every two years to encourage growth of native plants and reduce invasive species, which have virtually taken over the park today.

Longleaf pine forests dominated the region at one time; only a fraction remain today. Another such restoration is planned for a small portion the city's new Triangle Park along Fly Creek.



Knoll Park plan.









