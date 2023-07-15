Beach Stabilization Finally Gets Funding

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Beach July 2023



MAGNOLIA BEACH EROSION



The city has received a $620K federal GOMESA grant for stabilization of chronic erosion at the north end of Magnolia Beach.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) of 2006 created a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

A nine-month engineering study by South Coast Engineers in 2016 recommended a "pocket beach system" with two 100 foot rock breakwaters for the area but funding was never found, so annual beach sand replenishment has been continued instead.

No timeline has been discussed yet, but it is likely an updated study would be needed before more detailed engineering plans could be developed.



2016 ENGINEER'S REPORT Magnolia Beach and Bluff Stabilization Recommendations "It is recommended that Fairhope modify its existing approach to the stabilization of the north end of Magnolia Beach Park. The existing management approach (periodic as- needed nourishments partially retained by the wooden structure built in 2005) has worked very well until recent years when the nourishments have been needed every spring. It is now recommended that Fairhope consider the development of a shoreline stabilization approach which uses new coastal structures to stabilize the sandy beach. A possible configuration of a proposed plan is shown in Figure 19 that includes the installation of two shore-parallel, rock breakwaters, with the intention of slowing erosion at that part of the beach and retaining the newly placed sand. The primary purpose of the rock breakwaters would be to stabilize a new sand fill in order to protect the small upland bluff in a more permanent configuration – one which would provide a wider beach in the form of small pocket beaches and stable slope up to the bluff elevations which can be vegetated to reduce wind-blown sand. It is envisioned that this project would involve the placement of a new beach nourishment (initially estimated at 3,000 – 4,000 cubic yards of clean, compatible, beach sand) within the northernmost 400-500 feet at Magnolia Beach Park. The rock material and configuration for the breakwaters would be selected based on a coastal engineering analysis of the site conditions and using headland pocket beach principles. There would be significant public outreach needs concerning the aesthetics of such a plan as well as significant coordination with resource agencies in the permit application and evaluation process."

2016 engineering study.





