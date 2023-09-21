County Board Upholds Land Disturbance Stop-work Order

Fairhope, Alabama





BOOTHE ROAD PROPERTY

After a lengthy hearing recently, the Baldwin County Board of Adjustments upheld a stop-work order issued in July to William Bolton who had begun clearing property at 19800 Boothe Road without securing the required land disturbance permit.

Bolton and his attorney had appealed the administrative decision of staff to issue the order, on lack of jurisdiction and other technical grounds.

Bolton said he had recently purchased the property and intended to use it for agricultural purposes, grazing horses and cattle .... and had started clearing underbrush to get more sunlight for growing grass as feed.

NEIGHBORS OBJECTED

Residents of adjacent Song Grove and Fairfield neighborhoods who made initial complaints were concerned about the effects on drainage in their neighborhoods (both upstream and downstream), since there are wetlands on Bolton's property.

In order to proceed Bolton will have to try to get required permits (wetland surveys) or he may appeal the board's decision to district court.

This property is outside of Fairhope city limits in county planning district eight.

