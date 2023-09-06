Gaston Plaza Construction Begins Posted by Publisher on September 06, 2023 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama Downtown Fairhope Alabama FORMER 'CLOCK CORNER' Work has begun on the new courtyard in downtown Fairhope; R H Deas is the contractor.Should be completed by mid-November. clock corner construction Gaston Plaza RH Deas Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Anonymous said… Will clock remain?How will it be identified as Gaston Plaza. Wednesday, September 06, 2023 Publisher said… The clock will be put back in its original spot; plaques are to be installed about the parcels history. Wednesday, September 06, 2023 Post a Comment
How will it be identified as Gaston Plaza.