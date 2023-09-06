Gaston Plaza Construction Begins

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Downtown Fairhope Alabama

 FORMER 'CLOCK CORNER' 

Work has begun on the new courtyard in downtown Fairhope; R H Deas is the contractor.

Should be completed by mid-November. 





Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Will clock remain?
How will it be identified as Gaston Plaza.
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Publisher said…
The clock will be put back in its original spot; plaques are to be installed about the parcels history.
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Post a Comment