K-1 Restoration/Renovation Project Moves Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama





Potential new campus master plan.







SOME DEMOLITION NECESSARY



City council members generally expressed support for new ideas presented by consulting architects to renovate the old K-1 school on Church Street -- and for a new campus layout, even though portions of the almost 100-year-old building would have to be demolished; exact locations for some of the proposed new layout's components (performing arts, parking deck) still need to be finalized too.



To fit within the current $3.7 million budget of federal grants, the old auditorium/gymnasium and the back part of the south wing which have both suffered extensive water damage in recent years will have to be demolished (along with associated basement areas), according to architects Nicolas Gray and Rebecca Bryant. It would cost $9 million for a complete restoration, as was originally the intent (see very bottom).

Although details have not been finalized, the auditorium/gymnasium's space could be used for a courtyard instead -- and the old classroom wing's area (on the southwest side) for a new parking deck.

PERFORMING ARTS SOMEDAY TOO?

Bryant suggested a long-talked-about performing arts facility may be best-located on the northwest corner of the St. James/ Summit Street intersection to allow for a bigger facility (1,200 seat or more); it would be more pleasing aesthetically there -- and facilitate better drainage than locating it directly behind the existing building as was originally proposed, she said.



Alternatively, the new parking deck/garage could be located across Church St. nearby, north of community park in the existing city lot behind the Summit Street Inn.



TIMELINE GETTING SHORT

Now that asbestos abatement has been completed, public works director Johnson explained the next two-step construction process: (1) Demolition and roof replacement using the $750K HUD grant; (2) Redevelopment for HATCH ("a business resource hub for technology-based entrepreneurs in Baldwin County") using the $2.5 million EDA grant (city has a $650K match).

(Because of the changes from the original plan, a final sign-off will still be needed from the federal EDA too, Johnson added.)



The goal being to re-roof this fall and begin the rest early next year -- with July 6, 2024 the deadline to start (a criteria for the grant), Johnson said.

(Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance director Lee Webb said he liked the new proposals as well. The BCEDA obtained the EDA grant -- and administers the HATCH program here.)





Potential performing arts site?







Earlier Hatch site plan.





