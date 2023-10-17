Fairhope Library Book Debate Continues

Fairhope, Alabama

Brian Dasinger addressing Library Board.



FAIRHOPE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING



During its October meeting at the library, Fairhope resident/attorney Brian Dasinger asked library board members about the status of a list his group recently submitted of books found in the teen section with objectionable content (in their opinion), and was told that they are still being reviewed by staff. Dasinger wants the books moved to the adult section instead, he said.

Others there spoke in support of leaving the books in place, as well in support of Dasinger.



The next Library Board meeting is December 4.











