Fairhope's 2023 Holiday Season Kicks Off Posted by Publisher on November 16, 2023

Fairhope, Alabama 'LIGHTING OF THE TREES'Thousands of people crowded downtown streets tonight for the annual street tree lighting ceremony; both the Grinch and Mrs. Claus were on hand as well. 2023 G grinch holiday mrs. claus season treee lighting Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA
