"Art Alley" Project Completion Pushed Back

Fairhope, Alabama
|Art Alley delayed again.
|Original conceptual rendering.
RESTROOMS SHOULD BE SOONER
Expected completion of the ongoing Art Alley/Parking Garage project has been pushed back until mid-March, according to mayor Sullivan.
The new public restrooms on the Church Street side, part of a BRATS bus transit station, should be ready to open earlier, in February, she added.
Informed sources at city hall tell the Times one reason for the delay is that a new plan by new owners of the old Fairhope Hardware store property is in the works -- and its potential demolition work could damage new alleyway infrastructure if installed prematurely. (A temporary asphalt driveway has been installed instead.) Some alley design changes may be needed as well.
A shortage of construction materials was cited previously for the delay too.
The project intended to increase use of the city's parking garage was originally slated to be completed last November.
|Men's restroom progress.
Comments