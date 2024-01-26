"Art Alley" Project Completion Pushed Back

Fairhope, Alabama

Art Alley delayed again.



Original conceptual rendering.







RESTROOMS SHOULD BE SOONER



Expected completion of the ongoing Art Alley/Parking Garage project has been pushed back until mid-March, according to mayor Sullivan.

The new public restrooms on the Church Street side, part of a BRATS bus transit station, should be ready to open earlier, in February, she added.

Informed sources at city hall tell the Times one reason for the delay is that a new plan by new owners of the old Fairhope Hardware store property is in the works -- and its potential demolition work could damage new alleyway infrastructure if installed prematurely. (A temporary asphalt driveway has been installed instead.) Some alley design changes may be needed as well.



A shortage of construction materials was cited previously for the delay too.



The project intended to increase use of the city's parking garage was originally slated to be completed last November.





Men's restroom progress.





