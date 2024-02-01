Hospital Expansion Request To Be Expedited

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed Thomas Hospital expansion.







Special meeting called.







CORNER MORPHY AND INGLESIDE



Thomas Hospital president Ormond Thompson presented a new plan to add up to fifty rooms adjacent the current emergency room on Morphy Avenue in a rare "informal" joint meeting of the city council, planning commission, and board of adjustments today.

A parking garage would be on the first floor -- and 25 beds on the second initially; the top two floors would be built out over the years as needed.

The new rooms need to be adjacent the existing emergency room where the need is greatest currently, and to various nearby testing equipment as well (x-ray, labs, etc.).

This was the second version of the plan, after changes were made based upon earlier feedback from the city.



VARIANCES STILL NEEDED

Building setback and height waivers will still be needed to comply with current zoning ordinances, according to planning director Simmons. A "hardship" would need to be demonstrated before the variances could be allowed, however.



As an alternative, changes could be made to the medial overlay district ordinance itself to accommodate the proposed design -- and future needs of the hospital.



Councilman Burrell said he preferred the latter option.



COUNCIL AGREES TO EXPEDITE

Infirmary Health CEO Mark Nix said a "certificate of need" for the bed expansion was obtained from the state Certificate of Need Review Board in March of last year -- but it is about to expire.



The state requires that evidence of progress on the project be presented soon to extend the CON for another year, he said.

The site plan will have to be approved by the planning commission and city council in formal public meetings at some point. Any variances requested will have to be approved by the board of adjustments.





President Thompson



CEO Nix






