Homeless Numbers Increasing In City

Fairhope, Alabama

Homeless bench on Greeno.







Police chief Hollinghead said recently the number of homeless has been on the increase lately. She said when encountered they are usually referred to the numerous local support organizations -- or even offered rides to ones elsewhere - but many refuse the help; cannot be compelled to go.

Lt. Nolte added that the shopping centers on Greeno Road are common places where they may be found during daytime -- but they are always subject to trespassing complaints from the private property owners.

Hollinghead added there are strict constitutional limitations/protections for dealing with citizens on public property, in contrast (library, welcome center, parks, etc.).

The Times counted five at various places around town recently, but there may be more.

In 2019 the city council enacted an ordinance prohibiting sleeping in vehicles overnight (click).

