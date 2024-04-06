Another Hotel Proposed For East Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama

Possible hotel deign.



New 'Park City' PUD proposal.



FAIRHOPE AVENUE AT HWY 181



Architects for the new owners ('181 Fairhope Avenue Llc.') of property at the northwest corner of Fairhope Avenue and Hwy 181 presented conceptual designs to the planning commission for a new planned unit development for the property, to be called 'Park City Village' -- which includes a four story 148-room hotel.

Other components could include: 94 town homes, 62 cottages, 151 senior citizen housing, and over 102K square feet of commercial space -- including a "beer garden" restaurant/event area, and drug and convenience stores along Hwy 181.

Almost 1,600 total parking places are provided, when fully completed.



This proposal would replace former owner 'Gayfer Village Partners Llc.'s' (Haymes Snedeker, Ray Hix) so-called 'Klumpp PUD' -- approved by the commission/city council in 2019.

Developer for the new project is '68 Ventures' of Daphne, architect Birmingham's Nequette; 'SE Civil' is the local civil engineer.

Project goals mentioned by the architects were: 1. Celebrate Fairhope's culture; 2. Provide a new community village center in line with the city's comprehensive plan; 3. Create a mercantile and culinary destination supported by hospitality and all forms of residential choices; 4. Design the community around a walkable pedestrian experience.



The PUD project plans would have to be approved at some point by the planning commission (possibly during its May meeting) and then the city council in public meetings; certain exceptions to current zoning ordinances may be needed according to planning department sources, which is often done with such PUDs.







