Fairhope Airport Seeking New Operator

Fairhope, Alabama

North hangar.







RFP



SONNY CALLAHAN AIRPORT



During the Airport Authority's monthly meeting Tuesday, a resolution approving a new lease agreement with Continental Aerospace Technologies (click) for continued use of the north hangar was approved by members; and simultaneously a RFP (request for proposals) for a new FBO (fixed base operator) to begin on October 15 was issued (to replace Continental).

A final sticking-point about who would carry the insurance for the north hangar was finally worked out (Continental would); a representative from Continental present for the meeting told the board his company intended to sign the new hangar lease as soon as possible.



These actions were precipitated by the Authority's 2021 lawsuit against Continental over its performance as the FBO up to that point; and terms of the subsequent settlement agreement in November of 2022 (click).

Interested applicants may find details on the Authority's webpage (here); nothing precludes Continental from reapplying to be FBO again, according to board members.

The new FBO will be responsible for the new east-side general aviation terminal now under construction as well, expected to open in October.

Chip Groner is the current chairman of the Authority. The associated documents themselves are not yet a public record, according to the Authority's attorney Josh Myrick.







April 10, 2024 AA meeting.





