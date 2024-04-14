New Vision For Fairhope Docks Discussed

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Docks.



April 2024 Harbor Board meeting.



HARBOR BOARD MEETS



The city's Harbor Board brainstormed ideas for the the Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek during their April 2024 meeting at city hall.

The city council had asked them to review a previous concept plan from about 2019 and come up with their own updated vision for the area at the south end of Sea Cliff Drive.

Boat dry storage, boat repair, more concessions for boaters (food, drinks, ice), additional laundry facilities, and a gazebo for the public beach were some of the ideas that came up during the meeting.

Concerns mentioned were dock security and commercial traffic on narrow Sea Cliff Drive. The need for repairing some of the finger piers and parking lot maintenance (gravel) were issues too.



Chairman Don Bates asked members to come up with lists of priorities and submit them to marina manage Mark Redditt, who will bring them to the next meeting for consideration.

'CLEAN MARINA' DESIGNATION NEARLY COMPLETED

After years of effort, the coveted "clean marina" designation is nearly completed and should be officially presented to the city council shortly, according to committee chairman Bates.



The Alabama-Mississippi Clean Marina Program assists marina, boatyard, and yacht club operators to protect the resources that provide their livelihood: clean water and fresh air. It is a voluntary program that gives managers the resources they need to minimize pollution. The program also recognizes environmentally-responsible facilities as "Certified Alabama-Mississippi Clean Marinas."

The program covers several environmental, operational, and management topics which are listed below. The Clean Marina Guidebook lists best management practices marinas need to implement to become designated clean marinas:

Marina Siting, Design, and Maintenance

Sewage Handling

Fuel Control

Solid Waste Management

Vessel Cleaning and Repair

Stormwater Management and Erosion Control

Marina Management





CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

At the end of the meeting, chairman Don Bates announced his resignation for personal reasons; vice chair Mikeal Donald will take over until elections of new officers are held later this year.

