New 'Arts Alley' Mural Started

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Muralist Hannah Legg.

RIBBON CUTTING MAY 10?

Fairhope artist Hannah Legg was working on her latest mural for the 'Arts Alley' project today -- with her earlier mural in the background.
 
Statement from the city: "The new mural is set to enhance the wall at Master Joe's as a part of the Arts Alley Project. Executed by Hannah Legg, this piece will serve as a navigational guide, directing visitors towards the parking garage located off Section Street."
 
Another sculpture by Bruce Larsen is to be installed on the west side too; completion is expected by May 10, when an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the overall project. 



 

Anonymous said…
She does good work.
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
