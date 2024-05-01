New 'Arts Alley' Mural Started

Fairhope artist Hannah Legg was working on her latest mural for the 'Arts Alley' project today -- with her earlier mural in the background.

Statement from the city: "The new mural is set to enhance the wall at Master Joe's as a part of the Arts Alley Project. Executed by Hannah Legg, this piece will serve as a navigational guide, directing visitors towards the parking garage located off Section Street."

Another sculpture by Bruce Larsen is to be installed on the west side too; completion is expected by May 10, when an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the overall project.







