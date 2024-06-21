Big South Silverhill Development Starts

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 48 site.



Elizabeth Gardens plan.



S. BOHEMIAN HALL ROAD



Construction has begun on the site for the 260-lot 'Elizabeth Gardens' development on CR 48 just east of Bohemian Hall Road; D. R. Horton is the developer.



Phase one will be 93 lots, two 86, and three 81.

Turning lanes will be installed on CR 48 into the project.



Water will be provided by Town of Silverhill (changed form city of Fairhope previously); electricity by BEMC; and sewer by Baldwin Sewer Service.

Fire protection by Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department.



A new 10" water main is to be installed by the developer along CR 48 and Bohemian Hall Road.

The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved the project in September of 2023.









