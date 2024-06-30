Neighborhood Red Algae Pond Scrutinized

Fairhope, Alabama

The Times has learned members of the city's Environmental Advisory Committee may look into the accumulation of unusual red algae in a storm water retention pond on River Oaks Drive, at Boothe Road.



Green algae is not uncommon in ponds this time of year due to summer heat/accumulation of fertilizers/chemicals from lawns and streets -- but red is not as common.

The Times talked to a resident walking nearby recently and was told no specific issues had developed; there was no apparent odor at that time. Most are benign, but certain types of algae can be hazardous to people and pets.



Private retention ponds are the owner's responsibility to maintain, in this case a Homeowner's Association. The basins needs to be scooped-out periodically as well, to remove contaminants/sediments trapped there by design.



Treatment of algae may include using chemicals in worst case scenarios. Aeration can be effective too if used regularly (the one in the picture had not been in use until recently).

Lack of maintenance of numerous storm water retention/detention ponds around town has been a chronic problem in the city over the years; enforcement of maintenance requirements is difficult.



A May 2024 photo obtained by the Times indicated the algae was green at that time (below).

