City's New Electric Vehicles In Use

Fairhope, Alabama

New EV SUV



FORD MUSTANG SUVs



IT department's Jeff Montgomery showed the public one of the city's new Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicles before yesterday's council meeting.

Two were purchased by the city council earlier this year for $76K; the other one is being used by the revenue department.

The vehicles come with a standard 3-year warranty; 8 years for the main battery.

Montgomery said it takes about 4 hours to fully change one, using a new charging station at the public works complex (Class II).

They may be charged from the solar-powered station at city hall too.

The storage space in front is called a "frunk" he said.