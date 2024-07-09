City's New Electric Vehicles In Use

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New EV SUV

 


 

FORD MUSTANG SUVs

IT department's Jeff Montgomery showed the public one of the city's new Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicles before yesterday's council meeting.

Two were purchased by the city council earlier this year for $76K; the other one is being used by the revenue department.

The vehicles come with a standard 3-year warranty; 8 years for the main battery.

Montgomery said it takes about 4 hours to fully change one, using a new charging station at the public works complex (Class II).

They may be charged from the solar-powered station at city hall too. 

The storage space in front is called a "frunk" he said.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
Cool looking.
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
