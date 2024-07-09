City's New Electric Vehicles In Use

Fairhope, Alabama
|New EV SUV
FORD MUSTANG SUVs
IT department's Jeff Montgomery showed the public one of the city's new Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicles before yesterday's council meeting.
Two were purchased by the city council earlier this year for $76K; the other one is being used by the revenue department.
The vehicles come with a standard 3-year warranty; 8 years for the main battery.
Montgomery said it takes about 4 hours to fully change one, using a new charging station at the public works complex (Class II).
They may be charged from the solar-powered station at city hall too.
The storage space in front is called a "frunk" he said.
