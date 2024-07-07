Familiar Oak Street House Remodel Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Rear view.







Front view.



TO BECOME RESTAURANT?



A familiar old house at 404 Oak Street across from the Eastern Shore Art Center that was being used for office space is being remodeled by owners, Alabama Coastal Holdings Llc of Mobile.

The property was rezoned by the city council from B-4 to B-2 about a year ago to allow for it to be used as a restaurant by the new owners; the front facade and roof line (viewed from street) would remain the same though, conditions for approval.

SCC Group Llc is the contractor.



The B-2 zoning allows for various other commercial uses as well.

