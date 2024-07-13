New Silverhill Elementary School Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

New elementary school.







Rear Gymnasium.

CR 55 AT CR 48



The massive new Silverhill elementary school will not be ready for the beginning of the new school year next month -- but should be finished the first part of next year.

Construction started in April of 2023, with a predicted 18 months for completion.



When finished it will accommodate up to 1400 students -- with a cafeteria holding up to 500 at a time, according to earlier reports.

Cost was about $31 million.

Hundreds of new homes are being planned for the Silverhill area by developers, according to mayor Lyles.



OLD SCHOOL TO BE DEMOLISHED

The old school on 4th Avenue in town is to be demolished (except for the gymnasium) and the new Baldwin County Early Learning Academy built on that site. Preliminary cost estimate is $20 million.

This was described to us as a type of pre-school.

The Adams/Stuart firm of Robertsdale will again be architect.







New cafeteria.









