County Planning Chairman: "Hands Tied Without Zoning"

Fairhope, Alabama

August 2024 meeting.



BIG BARNWELL HOUSING PROJECT OK'D

After hearing objections from some district residents worried about density, traffic, drainage, water/sewer availability, fire/police service, and quality of life issues -- the Baldwin County planning commission approved Saddlebrook, a 339 lot subdivision at the nothwest corner of the Hwy 98/CR 24 intersection in the west-Barnwell area (about four miles south of Fairhope).

In answer to the complaints, the project's engineer said infrastructure improvements planned should actually make drainage better in the area (up to a 100 year flood), and the developer would be upgrading existing city of Fairhope water/sewer main capacity to the project.

All state and county traffic requirements will have to be met as well, he added.

One change already made was the elimination of access from CR 24, responding to resident's complaints.

NO ZONING THE PROBLEM?



Chairman Steven Pumphrey told the crowd the commission's "hands were tied" without zoning: if all "boxes are checked" and subdivision regulations on the books are met, there is no legal way to deny such applications.

Residents of the planning district (17) voted against enacting zoning about two years ago, by just 23 votes; there could be a renewed effort coming, the Times has learned.



TWO EARLIER DENIALS

Earlier in the meeting the commission recommended denying two rezoning requests (higher density) in other districts already with zoning, on grounds of incompatibility with surrounding property. Final decisions on those rest with the county commission though.







Salldebrook approved.





