Fairhope, Alabama

18323 S. Greeno Rd.



CALLED 'LEGENDS AT POINT CLEAR'



During its September meeting, the planning commission will consider rezoning 13.27 acres on S. Greeno Road adjacent to the new 'Shops at Pt. Clear' (Publix) shopping center to allow for a 133-unit luxury apartment complex.

Owner/developer Steven W. Corbett (SCorUSA Llc.) has numerous similar projects around the southeast (click).



Similar Pensacola project.