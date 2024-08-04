PFAS Well Contamination Solution Sought

Fairhope, Alabama

Well number 4.



NEW EPA STANDARDS COMING IN 2029



The city council selected Krebs Engineering for preliminary engineering assistance (NTE $30K) to evaluate remediation options and help secure grant funding for well #4 on S. Section Street (at Dairy Road) -- which exceeded new federal standards for PFAS (aka "forever chemicals") in drinking water in 2023 tests (4 PPT maximum).

According to EPA: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals used in hundreds of types of products. PFAS in the environment can enter the food supply through plants and animals grown, raised, or processed in contaminated areas. It is also possible for very small amounts of PFAS to enter foods through food packaging, processing, and cookware.

The standards will go into effect in 2029.



Abandoning the well/aquifer entirely for a new one -- and filtration are among the options possible.





Water test results.



New EPA regulations



