Scenic 98 Swamp Development Plan Returns

Fairhope, Alabama





19000 block.







New subdivision plan.







CALLED 'VILLAS OF BATTLES WHARF'



Property owner Buddy Breland Jr. (Breland Corporation) is asking a county planning board (B of A #1) to grant a zoning variance to allow access so that 9.6 acres of wetlands in planning district 8 may be filled in -- to allow construction of a new 35 lot subdivision.

The variance requested would allow crossing/disturbing the property's 30 foot wetland buffer -- to allow for the fill-in, so that houses may be constructed later.



A permit was already issued by the Army Corps of Engineers for the fill-in, with appropriate wetland mitigation already completed (in the wetland mitigation bank at Weeks Bay), according to documents provided.



The Board of Adjustments meets in the county's central annex auditorium, August 20, 4 PM -- 22251 Palmer Street, in Robertsdale.



DENIAL RECOMMENDED

County planning staff is recommending denial because the proposed residential subdivision is not permitted by the current CR conservation resource zoning designation. Rezoning request would be more appropriate according to staff.



PREVIOUS LAWSUIT ENDED IN 2020

A 2008 lawsuit (click) brought by Breland against City of Fairhope concerning similar issues was decided in the city's favor in 2020. At that time the area was un-zoned, in the city's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction (became Baldwin County's subsequently).











Wetlands in brown.





