Water Pump Fails; Emergency Declared

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: Checking in to whether this is meant to be voluntary or mandatory at this pont. At any rate customers are asked to reduce consumption.





Pump failure.



Well number 4.



BROKEN SHAFT

Due to a mechanical failure of the main water pump (broken shaft) at well number four on S. Section Street north of Dairy Road early this morning, the city council declared a general state of emergency during tonight's council meeting -- so that repairs may be expedited (without usual bidding requirements).

Over one million gallons of water capacity was lost, until a temporary pump is installed maybe by Wednesday or Thursday according to water department supervisors; it could take up to 6-8 weeks to acquire a new pump for permanent repairs. The temporary pump will have a reduced capacity in the interim.

This pump is vital to maintaining water pressure in downtown areas, according to water department personnel.



VOLUNTARY CONSERVATION REQUESTED

For the next 7-10 days, citizens/water customers are being asked to voluntarily conserve water using the phase three guidelines adopted last year that include restricting irrigation (lawns) -- to avoid having to impose mandatory restrictions later (see below).

Council president Martin: "We are asking/recommending citizens ... work with us ... go into phase three ... not use irrigation ... for a week."



Phase three guidelines.





















