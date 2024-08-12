Water Pump Fails; Emergency Declared

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Checking in to whether this is meant to be voluntary or mandatory at this pont. At any rate customers are asked to reduce consumption.
|Pump failure.
|Well number 4.
BROKEN SHAFT
Due to a mechanical failure of the main water pump (broken shaft) at well number four on S. Section Street north of Dairy Road early this morning, the city council declared a general state of emergency during tonight's council meeting -- so that repairs may be expedited (without usual bidding requirements).
Over one million gallons of water capacity was lost, until a temporary pump is installed maybe by Wednesday or Thursday according to water department supervisors; it could take up to 6-8 weeks to acquire a new pump for permanent repairs. The temporary pump will have a reduced capacity in the interim.
This pump is vital to maintaining water pressure in downtown areas, according to water department personnel.
VOLUNTARY CONSERVATION REQUESTED
For the next 7-10 days, citizens/water customers are being asked to voluntarily conserve water using the phase three guidelines adopted last year that include restricting irrigation (lawns) -- to avoid having to impose mandatory restrictions later (see below).
Council president Martin: "We are asking/recommending citizens ... work with us ... go into phase three ... not use irrigation ... for a week."
|Phase three guidelines.
