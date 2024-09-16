Fish River Wetlands Being Restored

Fairhope, Alabama

Weeks Bay Site.

ANOTHER FEDERAL 'RESTORE' GRANT



Using a $1.5 million grant from environmental fines imposed on British Petroleum for the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf, work has begun to restore wetlands that were altered fifty years ago to make way for canals for access from the river to a campground on Weeks Bay, called Harrod's Harbor.

According to accompanying documents, the project will restore natural hydrology to 70 acres of estuarine marsh ... to improve tidal flushing and water exchange ... at the confluence of Weeks Bay and Fish River that were impacted by installation of 6 acres of canals in 1960s and 70s.

This is just one component of the $17.5 million overall Connecting Coastal Waters Project for all Gulf Coast states.

Two additional Baldwin County projects are included as well: one at Oyster Bay and the other Bon Secour Bay.







Harrod's Harbor in 1969.



Project description.





