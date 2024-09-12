Massive Recycling Facility Set To Open Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama

S. CR 49 building.



AT MAGNOLIA LANDFILL



Baldwin County's new MRF (materials recycling facility) building located near the Magnolia Landfill on CR 49 at Terra Bella Drive in Summerdale is nearing completion -- and the single-stream recycling equipment manufactured by New York-based Green Machine Recycling Inc. is expected to be installed soon, according to Baldwin County Solid Waste Disposal Authority executive director Terri Graham.

If all goes as planned, an official ribbon-cutting will be held early next year, Graham said.

A $6 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grant was used by the county to help pay for construction.



Aluminum, plastic, mixed paper, and cardboard from all over the county will be sorted automatically at the plant -- and various other hazardous materials (paint, batteries, chemicals, etc.) as well as normal recyclables may be brought to new CHaRM (Center for Hard To Recycle Material) drop off centers to be located around the county. One is to be constructed at the current Fairhope Courthouse drop-off site.

The new MRF will be able to process 12,000 tons of recyclables annually with capacity for more later with added personnel (shifts).

Most municipalities in the county elected to participate in the new service before construction started, including Fairhope. City recycling will continue as usual, for the most part; the material will be picked-up at residences by city crews and taken to the city dump on S. Section Street, then to the new Summerdale plant.



EDUCATIONAL COMPONENT TOO

Included will be a two-story, 7K square foot, 'Waste and Recycling Adventure Center ' to focus on recycling-- as well as the "full life cycle of waste" including constructed wetlands, methane gas-to-energy plant, and overall landfill operations.

The goal being to "educate students/visitors about waste management and highlight career opportunities in the industry."



NEW WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN ALMOST COMPLETED



The county's new Solid Waste Disposal Management plan is being finished too and will be available for public inspection/comment in December, Graham said. It is over 500 pages long.







Typical ingle stream recycling machine.





