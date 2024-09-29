Mayor Sullvan Promotes 'Local Government'

Fairhope, Alabama

Sullivan in center.



'LIVE LOCALLY ALABAMA CAMPAIGN'



Fairhope mayor Sherry Sullivan appeared with Dothan mayor Mark Saliba on Alabama Public Television's 'Capitol Journal' program Friday to promote the Alabama League of Municipalities new 'Live Locally Alabama Campaign' initiative.

Sullivan calledbecause it interacts directly with citizens every day; she said the new "video campaign" is designed to build relationships with citizens and other levels of government to "educate them" about local issues.

Sullivan: "We do touch folks every day ... have to work with county, state, federal elected officials ... make sure we're all working together ... for betterment of our community."

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TOO

According to a press release, goals of the LLAC include "to encourage civic engagement, instill community pride and highlight the crucial role municipal government plays in the daily lives of Alabama’s citizens. Citizens can get involved by attending council meetings and community events; engaging in elections; building relationships with local and state leaders; volunteering; and participating in community initiatives and improvement projects."

In answer to a question from the moderator Todd Stacy, Sullivan cited a recent city council meeting as an example of the high level of citizen engagement in Fairhope -- and as a chance to dispel misinformation widely spread on social media recently about "thousands of illegal immigrants" coming to Fairhope.

Sullivan said that council meeting was a chance to "navigate the rumors" directly with the public -- and communicate with federal and state officials to "dispel rumors ... make sure our voice is heard."



Sullivan is the current vice president of the Alabama League of Municipalities; Saliba is president.

(The League is a private, non profit corporation set up over a 100 years ago to assist leadership of member cities.)





















