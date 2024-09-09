New CR 13 Subdivision Started

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 13 site.



Greenfields plan.



CALLED 'GREENFIELDS'



A ground disturbance permit has been issued for a new 80-lot residential subdivision on 40 R2-zoned acres on CR 13 north of CR 32 -- directly across from the city's new undeveloped recreation land.



Lennar Homes of Alabama is the developer; water and sewer will be provided by city of Fairhope; electric by Baldwin EMC.

Developer to installed necessary infrastructure including a new water main on CR 13 to CR 32, according to associated documents.

This project was approved in 2022.

