New CR 13 Subdivision Started

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


CR 13 site.

Greenfields plan.

 

CALLED 'GREENFIELDS'

A ground disturbance permit has been issued for a new 80-lot residential subdivision on 40 R2-zoned acres on CR 13 north of CR 32 -- directly across from the city's new undeveloped recreation land.

Lennar Homes of Alabama is the developer; water and sewer will be provided by city of Fairhope; electric by Baldwin EMC.

Developer to installed necessary infrastructure including a new water main on CR 13 to CR 32, according to associated documents.

This project was approved in 2022.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
there goes the neighborhood!
Monday, September 09, 2024
Anonymous said…
More crude subdivisions
Monday, September 09, 2024
