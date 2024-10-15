New Historic Preservation Commission Meets

Fairhope, Alabama

New preservation commission.



ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING



The city's new Historic Preservation Commission held its organizational meeting today at the museum on Section Street.

First order of business was to establish bylaws and elect officers. Standard proposed bylaws were presented by member Gary Gover; it was decided to consider/review them individually -- and then formally vote for adoption during the next meeting.

The second Wednesday of the month, 4 PM at the museum was designated for commission meetings.



Mara Kozelsky-Hunter was selected chairman and Amy Molyneux vice chairman (provisional). Secretary will be a city employee assigned by the mayor; the city Treasurer will handle all commission funds in a designated account.

The mission of the new commission created by the city council last May: "The Fairhope Historic Preservation Commission shall engage in a wide range of activities that support preservation of important historical, cultural, and architectural sites and structures in Fairhope. Activities include public outreach and education about preservation, providing information about state and national incentives for preservation, and helping interested residents and business owners secure tax credits, and protections accorded to appropriately documented and registered historic properties."

TRAINING SESSIONS SET

Final arrangements were made for some members to attend the 2024 Pastforward Conference in New Orleans October 28-30 being held by the National Trust For Historic Places; private funds raised by the previous preservation committee (historic home tours) that were transferred to the commission are to be utilized for travel expenses.



More training with Paige Thomas of the Alabama Historical Commission is being set up as well; she could attend the commission's next meeting on November 13.

Commission members are: Mara Kozelsky-Hunter, Gary Gover, Dannie Mixon, Amy Molyneaux, Susan Stein, Ginger Colson, and Skip Jones. Eric Cortinas is the liaison with the city designated by the mayor.

