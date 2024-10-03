Sidewalk Project Hits Speed Bump

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairwood Boulevard.







RESIDENTS OBJECT



The plan to add sidewalks on Fairwood Blvd. and Blue Island Ave. is being held up by several property owners who are not pleased with the design, according to a project engineer.

Designers are trying to accommodate their objections concerning driveway easements, before considering alternative measures -- so that construction may begin this year as planned.



Total cost will be about $1 million, with $800K coming from the FY 2023 federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) with the required 20% match of $200K from the city.

Preliminary engineering for $83K provided by the city too.

The 1.1 miles of 5' wide sidewalk is to be constructed in the center median on Fairwood from Fairhope Avenue to the existing sidewalk on the north side; and along Blue Island from Fairhope Ave. to Gayfer Ave.





Blue Island Avenue.









