Utility Contractors "Tearing Up" Neighborhoods?

During this month's planning commission meeting, two residents of the Bluff neighborhood objected to any more broadband fiber being buried in right-of-ways along their streets; because their streets and yards are being damaged by the installers. C Spire wants to install its service there; AT&T and Mediacom already have.



Planning director Simmons said he had seen a "ramp up" in such complaints recently because of "a lot of activity" in right-of-ways.



A Bayview Avenue (#104) resident said this would be the third one on his side of the street and previous ones "left it in a big mess. " "There is no more room there" he added and then suggested using the other side of the street instead.

A Powell Street resident (#105) said a previous contractor for AT&T had even damaged his sewer line causing a back-up inside his home and considerable damage. He said he did want the neighborhood "torn up again."

FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS IN PLACE



Chairman Lee Turner said the planning commission had limited authority (11.52.2 reviews) and these were the first complaints he had heard since usually more competition is considered better.

Simmons said each company had a franchise agreement with the city council but there were stipulations and procedures contractors must follow, one being a "flyer" notice put on the door of every residence with contact/complaint numbers before work starts.



He encouraged citizens having problems to contact the city as well if problems arise; the city has two full-time right-of-way inspectors and one utility inspector now.

Simmons said sub-contractors working on weekends are often at fault -- and harder to regulate.



TABLED UNTIL NEXT MEETING

Since there was no one from C Spire present to answer the complaints, the commission tabled the installation request in the Bluff neighborhood only until November; but approved several others in other parts of town (CR 13 area).



















