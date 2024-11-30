Burned Scenic 98 Restaurant To Relocate?

Fairhope, Alabama





Preliminary design.







Proposed new location.



'THE SUPPER CLUB'



The Sweetwater Supper Club on S. Scenic Hwy 98 that burned in an overnight fire last July is planning to relocate about a quarter mile south -- to Sweetwater Circle, if approval is given by the city.

Several lots on the east end of that dead-end street will have to be rezoned from R-1 to B-1 for that to happen; Tanglewood Investments llc. (Brian Metcalfe) is the owner, according to accompanying documentation.

A dentist and several other businesses current operate on the street.

The new overall development is be called 'The Preserve at Sweetwater'.







Old building already demolished.










