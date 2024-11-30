Burned Scenic 98 Restaurant To Relocate?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Preliminary design.
|Proposed new location.
'THE SUPPER CLUB'
The Sweetwater Supper Club on S. Scenic Hwy 98 that burned in an overnight fire last July is planning to relocate about a quarter mile south -- to Sweetwater Circle, if approval is given by the city.
Several lots on the east end of that dead-end street will have to be rezoned from R-1 to B-1 for that to happen; Tanglewood Investments llc. (Brian Metcalfe) is the owner, according to accompanying documentation.
A dentist and several other businesses current operate on the street.
The new overall development is be called 'The Preserve at Sweetwater'.
|Proposed new location.
|Old building already demolished.
Comments