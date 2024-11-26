Hermit Hut Move Study Underway Now

Fairhope, Alabama

Survey underway now.







MONTROSE SITE



Wolfe House Movers Llc., (click) who specialize in moving historic structures, has begun evaluating whether the hermit's hut on private property on Parker Road can be safely-moved -- and for how much.

Private funds are being raised for the project that is to relocate the hut to the nearby Flying Creek Nature Park.

Builder Henry Stuart referred to the area as 'Tolstoy Park' when he constructed it in the mid-1920s, based on admiration for the famous author.









