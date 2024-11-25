More Parking For Coastal Community College

Fairhope, Alabama

New parking lot site.



ADDITIONAL TWENTY-SEVEN SPACES

Construction has begun on a staff/faculty parking lot on the Coastal Alabama Community College campus adjacent to the amphitheater in downtown Fairhope.

Entrance will be from School Street; the new lot will be of both compacted gravel and concrete, according to plans.

Five trees will have to be removed -- and several shrubs relocated.

Parking for the college has become an issue over the years as the college has increased in size, competing for parking spaces with customers of downtown businesses.

MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked about it by the Times, mayor Sullivan said she was thankful to CACC for adding it: "Anytime we can create parking and free up street parking, it is a good thing. Also it can be used by the general public on weekends."









