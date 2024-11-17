New 'Cajun' Restaurant Finally Gets Named

Fairhope, Alabama

OPENING SOON



Renovations underway for over a year now are nearing completion and staff is now being hired for a new Cajun seafood restaurant called 'Kingfisher Seafood Restaurant' at 805 S. Mobile Street, where Wintzell's once operated for many years.

Tyler Hood, one of the owners of the 'Chimes' chain of restaurants in Louisiana, purchased the property in 2021 -- but then had to deal with lingering Covid19 pandemic issues before renovations could begin last year.

Saving two, big live oak trees was a priority; special precautions were taken installing the new deck in front.

General Manager Megan Aucoin says it will be casual/family type dining with other than seafood offered (wings, sandwiches, etc.); 54 taps for wine and beer are being installed too, she said.

No specific opening date has been set yet.



Employment inquiries here (click).








