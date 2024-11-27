New City Council President Elected

Fairhope, Alabama

Burrell takes over.



NOVEMBER 12 MEETING



Jack Burrell was elected as the new city council president for the next year, taking over from Corey Martin; an election is usually held the first meeting every November (not mandatory though).

Councilman Boone was next in the rotation but declined the job and nominated Burrell instead. Burrell was the president from 2012 until 2021, when current rotations began.

Jay Robinson was elected president pro tem.



Burrell thanked Martin for his service: "You served well ... a tremendous job .... historic."

Martin was the first African-American elected to office in the city.



Council presidents run the meetings, help set agendas, and perform administrative duties but are equal to the others in all other ways.

Burrell has always been an advocate for the current "strong-council" form of government.



A new mayor and city council will be elected in August of 2025. Mayor Sullivan has already said she will seek re-election but no one else has committed yet, as far as we know.

