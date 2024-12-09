American Legion Re-building Finally Moving Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

New canteen plan.



CLOSING DURING CONSTRUCTION



According to a club spokesman, the temporary trailer/canteen being leased the past 4 years by American Legion Post 199 is to be removed this week and site preparations will begin to construct a new similarly-sized building of their own in approximately the same place, behind the old building at 700 S. Mobile Street that was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.

The old building is to be repaired later if sufficient funding can be raised.



Post's announcement:

"The Post 199 Revitalization Plan has been adjusted to reflect the membership’s goal to fulfill our immediate and future needs in a phased approach:





• PHASE I: NEW SINGLE-STORY BUILDING will enable the revenue stabilization of our Post and achieve PMC (Partially Mission Capable) for our core and enhanced missions.

• Phase II: HISTORICAL BUILDING REVITALIZATION will enable our post to become FMC (Fully Mission Capable) and fully support our “Enhanced Mission” as well."

DONATIONS STILL BEING SOUGHT

Leftover revenue from the insurance claim for Sally will be used for the phase I construction and new donations are being solicited as well for both phases (click for more details).

R/H Construction of Daphne was the contractor selected for phase I. Watershed of Fairhope is still the architect. Phase I cost should be about $600K.

When asked about it by a Times reporter mayor Sullivan said she "hoped the old building could be saved" too.



















