American Legion Re-building Finally Moving Ahead

CLOSING DURING CONSTRUCTION
According to a club spokesman, the temporary trailer/canteen being leased the past 4 years by American Legion Post 199 is to be removed this week and site preparations will begin to construct a new similarly-sized building of their own in approximately the same place, behind the old building at 700 S. Mobile Street that was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.
The old building is to be repaired later if sufficient funding can be raised.
DONATIONS STILL BEING SOUGHT
Leftover revenue from the insurance claim for Sally will be used for the phase I construction and new donations are being solicited as well for both phases (click for more details).
R/H Construction of Daphne was the contractor selected for phase I. Watershed of Fairhope is still the architect. Phase I cost should be about $600K.
When asked about it by a Times reporter mayor Sullivan said she "hoped the old building could be saved" too.
