More Personal Storage Coming To Barnwell

Fairhope, Alabama

1367 CT 3







AREA STILL NOT ZONED



More storage lockers are under construction on CR 3 just west of Greeno Road in the Barnwell community, about 7 miles south of Fairhope. There are already 4 other such facilities in the immediate area, by our count.



This is in county planning district 38, the last section in the area that has not enacted land use planning; an effort is underway to hold a new referendum next year.

A new 339-lot subdivision called 'Saddlebrook' was approved earlier this year just to the north, nearby on CR 24 and about 200 lots are being constructed now in new subdivisions to the east across Hwy 98 in district 39 -- where zoning was adopted about two years ago (Sherwood, South Bend).

No indication yet when 'Saddlebrook' construction may begin but more development is anticipated in the area at some point.



Without zoning there are virtually no restrictions on what may be constructed or where; 10% of registered voters there would have to petition the court for a referendum. Their last referendum failed by 50 votes three years ago.















an

