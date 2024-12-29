N. Section Street Washed-out By Overnight Storm

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Big Mouth Gully.

 

EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING PLANNED

N. Section Street just south of Bayou Avenue was washed-out during the heavy overnight rainstorm and is closed indefinitely: over 5 inches was recorded in some places around town.

No cause has been mentioned yet by city officials but often some kind of clogged storm drain is to blame.

Big Mouth Gully passes under the street there; a large storm water retention basin is adjacent.

The city council will have to declare a "state of emergency" to expedite funding for the repair.




Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Litter getter clogged up maybe?
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Anonymous said…
That much rain may have been close to the Proverbial 100 year storm that things are designed for!
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Post a Comment