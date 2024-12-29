N. Section Street Washed-out By Overnight Storm

Fairhope, Alabama

Big Mouth Gully.



EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING PLANNED



N. Section Street just south of Bayou Avenue was washed-out during the heavy overnight rainstorm and is closed indefinitely: over 5 inches was recorded in some places around town.

No cause has been mentioned yet by city officials but often some kind of clogged storm drain is to blame.

Big Mouth Gully passes under the street there; a large storm water retention basin is adjacent.



The city council will have to declare a "state of emergency" to expedite funding for the repair.



