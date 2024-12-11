New Entrance to Knoll Park Proposed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Bayview at Fairhope Avenue.

 

Proposed design.

 

SOUTHEAST CORNER

The Fairhope Point Clear Community Foundation is proposing a $15K donation to construct a new  entrance to Knoll Park at the Bayview/Fairhope Avenue intersection.

The 12' X 26" stone/concrete gateway structure would be similar to the one at the southwest corner now. 

Total cost would be about $30K, balance to be made up by the city if the city council decides to proceed. 

The city has begun a renewed "beautification" effort at the park -- intended to establish a long leaf pine forest there eventually.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment