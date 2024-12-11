New Entrance to Knoll Park Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Bayview at Fairhope Avenue.
|Proposed design.
SOUTHEAST CORNER
The Fairhope Point Clear Community Foundation is proposing a $15K donation to construct a new entrance to Knoll Park at the Bayview/Fairhope Avenue intersection.
The 12' X 26" stone/concrete gateway structure would be similar to the one at the southwest corner now.
Total cost would be about $30K, balance to be made up by the city if the city council decides to proceed.
The city has begun a renewed "beautification" effort at the park -- intended to establish a long leaf pine forest there eventually.
Comments