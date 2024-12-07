Old Siverhill Elementary's "Last Walk"

Fairhope, Alabama

classroom

gymnasium

1980s wing.







NEW BUILDING ALMOST COMPLETED



With the looming opening of a new school building on CR 55 about 1.5 miles south of town, the old Silverhill Elementary School on 4th Avenue in town held a "last walk" for former students recently.



The old school, a hodgepodge of remodels and additions since the original in 1908, is to be demolished (except for the gym) and replaced with a new 'early learning center' according to Baldwin School Board documents.

No official opening date/timeline has been announced yet for the new building, but at one time it was hoped to be opening during the Christmas break.



From the school's Facebook page: A WALK TO REMEMBER! The love, tradition, and history goes beyond the walls of the building, but comes from and lies in the hearts of those who walked the halls in the past and in the years to come. We want to thank all of our Silverhill Elementary School families, past, present, and future for attending our “last walk”! We hope you enjoyed the walk down memory lane and catching up with friends - old and new .... We look forward to continuing the legacy and history of Silverhill Elementary School.