Fairhope, Alabama

CLOSED FOR A YEAR NOW



The Times has made inquiries to state officials about what is holding up completion of the Pitcher Plant Bog boardwalk replacement project on Fish River Road (CR 17) in the Weeks Bay area -- but have not heard back yet.



The project started January of last year and was supposed to be finished last summer, according to posted signs.

The parking lot across the road was redone as well, and a new gate installed.