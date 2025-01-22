City to Start Re-opening Thursday Afternoon

Fairhope, Alabama

City Hall to re-open.



GARBAGE PICKUP RESUMES FRIDAY



City Hall will re-open Thursday at 1 PM but other departments will remain closed a while longer, according to the mayor.

She is also asking that citizens continue to try to stay off icy roads until tomorrow afternoon and conserve electricity and natural gas by minimizing non-essential appliance use (dryers, dishwashers, etc.) until temperatures return to normal.



Mayor Sullivan: "At this time, City administration and utility offices will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, January 23rd, at 1 p.m. City facilities including City of Fairhope Recreation Center, James P. Nix Senior Center, Quail Creek Golf Course, and other Fairhope Parks and Recreation facilities have canceled all activities for Thursday and will not reopen to the public until Friday, January 24th ....



There will be no sanitation services on Thursday, but services will resume as normal on Friday. Garbage pickup originally scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled to Saturday. If your service is missed for any reason, it will be picked up next week on your regularly scheduled day ....







Thank you for your patience as we navigate this once-in-a-lifetime weather event. A special thank you to all our public safety employees, public works staff, and utility personnel who have been working in extreme conditions to keep our city running safely and efficiently."





