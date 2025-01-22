City to Start Re-opening Thursday Afternoon

Fairhope, Alabama
|City Hall to re-open.
GARBAGE PICKUP RESUMES FRIDAY
City Hall will re-open Thursday at 1 PM but other departments will remain closed a while longer, according to the mayor.
She is also asking that citizens continue to try to stay off icy roads until tomorrow afternoon and conserve electricity and natural gas by minimizing non-essential appliance use (dryers, dishwashers, etc.) until temperatures return to normal.
Mayor Sullivan: "At this time, City administration and utility offices will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, January 23rd, at 1 p.m. City facilities including City of Fairhope Recreation Center, James P. Nix Senior Center, Quail Creek Golf Course, and other Fairhope Parks and Recreation facilities have canceled all activities for Thursday and will not reopen to the public until Friday, January 24th ....
Comments