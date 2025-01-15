Hermit Hut Move More Costly Than Expected

Fairhope, Alabama

Parker Road site.



Proposed route for moving.







OVER $300K

A moving specialist has estimated the cost for safely-moving the hermit's hut to be from $300-400K according to city sources, considerably more than anticipated.

Excavating foundations without damaging the adjacent big live oak tree -- and clearing other overhanging trees and wires along the route (Parker Road, Scenic 98) are cited as reasons.

Some of the hut below ground level may have to be left behind and reconstructed at the new site about a quarter mile south on the Flying Creek Nature Preserve, to help-facilitate the move.



FUNDRAISERS/MEETINGS COMING SOON



A private, non-profit group still plans to raise the necessary funds since the city is precluded from using tax dollars; the Single Tax Corporation may be able to help though, according to a fundraiser-group member we talked too.

More details about the hut and proposed move are to be provided during a presentation at the library on January 21st, 6 PM by local historian Catherine King (see the notice at bottom).











Jan. 21 info meeting.





