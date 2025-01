Fairhope, Alabama

314 Magnolia Avenue.



OFFICES FOR LEASE NOW



Under construction for over a year, landscaping and other finishing touches are being completed for the 'Magnolia Office Building' at 314 Magnolia Avenue in downtown Fairhope; 1st floor co-working and private offices will begin leasing on February 15, according to advertisements (Stirling Realty).



Magnolia Llc. is the owner of the 25K square foot, 3-floor building.