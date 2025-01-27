Record Energy Use During Polar Vortex Storm

Fairhope, Alabama

Volanta Avenue substation.



ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS

City utility managers reported record usage of natural gas and electricity (44 megawatts) during the recent snowstorm, with no major problems reported.



Ben Patterson credited $8+ million system upgrades in recent years (including one new electric substation on Morphy Avenue and enlarged ones on Young Street and Volanta Avenue), which are ongoing with upcoming transmission line replacements along Greeno Road. There are currently over 6,500 electric customers.



Gas superintendent Wes Boyette mentioned ongoing cast-iron pipe replacement (with more durable plastic and steel) and enlarged piping being installed throughout the system, which has over 500 miles of pipe servicing 12K customers from Spanish Fort to Barnwell.





