Library Board Changes Book Appeal Policy

Fairhope, Alabama

February 2025 library board meeting.







After a lengthy discussion, the library board of trustees voted unanimously to modify its procedures for challenged books, by making final appeals decided by the board itself via majority vote: previously library staff with only consultation from two board members did that job.

The change was in response to requests from out in the community for more board involvement in book decision-making, according to chairperson Ann Johnson.

Johnson: "The community's been after us for a while ... keep getting reconsideration forms coming in. In the past ... we supported our professional staff's decisions. In the last couple of months since ALS code changes that are more restrictive ... library staff has decided to move five books from the teen to adult ... still some ongoing reviews. Question: How do we want to do a deeper-dive on these reviews?"



"Challenged" books are those considered inappropriate for children by some adults who file specific written objections with library staff first; then if not happy with staff's decision, a final appeal is made. Final decisions are then in effect for five years. Out of a total of 35 books that have been challenged so far 5 have been relocated, according to Johnson. Those relocated are more appropriate for "mature teens" in the 16-17 year old range she said, but Fairhope's library only has one teen section.



A motion was made by member Randall Wright that "the appeal process will consist of two members of the board meeting with library staff to discuss the books, look at reviews, what other libraries have done, read (if possible), and report back to the full board for a final vote on their recommendations."

Board member Andy Parvin argued for more membership involvement but was told more than two could violate state open meeting laws; the issue could be re-visited later though.



The board could vote on current pending appeals during its April meeting.

All board members are un-paid volunteers appointed by the city council.



Also, the board decided not to use the new policy to revisit 14 books challenged by patrons in 2023 and resolved during their December 2023 meeting -- using the previous ALS (Alabama Library Service) recommended policies in effect at that time.

Chairperson Johnson argued for doing new reviews, but ultimately voted with all others to keep the status quo. Such decisions are in effect for five years.



During "public participation" at the end of the meeting both sides of the issue weighed-in: those generally satisfied with the board's decisions -- and those who thought a more aggressive approach to book-relocation is needed. More spoke in support of the board than not.

Books should be moved from the current downstairs teen section to the new upstairs one on March 1st, according to library director Gourlay; a "grand opening" is being scheduled for mid-April.







