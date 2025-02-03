New Recycle Drop-off Station Work Starting

Fairhope, Alabama

Bishop Road site.







Design plan.



"HARD TO RECYCLE" MATERIALS



Site work has begun on the county's new Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (aka CHaRM) recycling drop-off station at 20609 Bishop Road, just north of the current facility.

Fulcrum Construction is the contractor for the new station that will accept items from all county (and city) residents like batteries, paint, pesticides, tanks, bulbs, and other hazardous household waste -- as well as regular recyclables (paper, plastic, cans, etc); separation will be required though. The facility is to be manned/monitored by a solid waste authority employee when open.



SUMMERDALE RECYCLE MACHINE ALMOST READY TOO

The new materials recycling facility (MRF) building in Summerdale has already been completed and the massive recycling machine (aka 'Green Machine') is now being fine-tuned using some materials collected from Fairhope, according to Authority officials.



Actual operations should begin by the end of March, according to the Authority's website.







Summerdale recycle machine.



"Green Machine" recycler







Fairhope CHaRM site.





